 
 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Patch For Switch Gamers Is Out

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 7:29am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Patch for Switch Gamers is Out
Image via Nintendo
 

Patch brings no new features

If you are a Switch gamer who loves to play Mario Kart 8 a new patch is out for the game you might want to grab. If you are hoping for lots of new stuff with more characters and tracks, you will be disappointed, the update only addresses a single flaw in the game reports GameSpot.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

According to the patch notes for patch 1.21 it fixes an issue that could cause delays in players going back to the lobby in some situations. The full text of the patch notes reads, "Corrected an issue that prolonged the time to return to the lobby after races near the start and end times of online tournaments."

The last patch for the game landed in April and added in tweaks to give players who fell behind in races more of a chance to catch up. The patch in May removed a gesture that inkling girl made that many deemed offensive.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the second best selling game for the Switch console having sold over 3.5 million copies. Breath of the Wild is the most popular game on the console selling 3.92 million units.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Super Meat Boy Announced for Nintendo Switch

Super Meat Boy Announced for Nintendo Switch

7 minutes ago

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

25 minutes ago

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

2 hours ago

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Super Meat Boy Announced for Nintendo Switch

Super Meat Boy Announced for Nintendo Switch

7 minutes ago

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

25 minutes ago

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

2 hours ago

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook