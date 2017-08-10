Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Patch for Switch Gamers is Out

If you are a Switch gamer who loves to play Mario Kart 8 a new patch is out for the game you might want to grab. If you are hoping for lots of new stuff with more characters and tracks, you will be disappointed, the update only addresses a single flaw in the game reports GameSpot.

According to the patch notes for patch 1.21 it fixes an issue that could cause delays in players going back to the lobby in some situations. The full text of the patch notes reads, "Corrected an issue that prolonged the time to return to the lobby after races near the start and end times of online tournaments."

The last patch for the game landed in April and added in tweaks to give players who fell behind in races more of a chance to catch up. The patch in May removed a gesture that inkling girl made that many deemed offensive.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the second best selling game for the Switch console having sold over 3.5 million copies. Breath of the Wild is the most popular game on the console selling 3.92 million units.