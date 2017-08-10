 
 

Fallout 4 Game Of The Year Edition Release Is September 26

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 9:03am CDT

 

Bethesda Game Studios announces Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition details.

Fallout 4: GOTY will be released on September 26, according to Bethesda Game Studios. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition comes with all the latest gameplay updates (including Survival mode), graphical enhancements, the ability to play Mods for free on PC and consoles, plus all official add-ons included.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes the fully updated original game along with all six add-ons: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition will be available on September 26 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Be sure to reserve your copy in the upcoming weeks from select digital and physical retailers.

To celebrate the Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda will release a limited quantity of Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions, exclusively available in North America at select retailers. The Pip-Boy Edition includes Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition and will retail for $99.99, and will also release on September 26.

Watch this page on amazon for the Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions and the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition pre-order to be listed.

