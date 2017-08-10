Consumer Reports Is Not Recommending Microsoft Surface Tablets and Laptops Anymore

Consumer Reports is removing its "recommended" designation from four Microsoft laptops and cannot recommend any other Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor predicted reliability in comparison to most other brands.

To judge reliability, Consumer Reports surveys its subscribers about the products they own and use. And new studies conducted by the Consumer Reports National Research Center estimate that 25 percent of Microsoft laptops and tablets will present their owners with problems by the end of the second year of ownership.

This move by Consumer Reports applies to Microsoft devices with detachable keyboards, such as the new Surface Pro released in June and the Surface Book, as well as the company’s Surface Laptops with conventional clamshell designs.

The four laptops losing their previous recommended status are the Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions). Microsoft is relatively new to the hardware business, and this is the first year we’ve had enough data to estimate predicted reliability for the company’s laptops.

For both tablets and laptops, the difference between Microsoft and most other brands is statistically significant, which is why the brand doesn’t meet Consumer Reports’s standards for recommended products. The surveys are conducted annually.

Microsoft is fighting back and questions Consumer Report's survey results. “Microsoft’s real-world return and support rates for past models differ significantly from Consumer Reports’ breakage predictability,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement. “We don’t believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners’ true experiences or capture the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation.”

To encounter hardware problems after two years is problematic as the standard warranty has expired. To be on the safe side, buy extended warranties for Microsoft Surface. Best solution for Microsoft is to offer free three year warranty with Surface Tablets and Laptops - that would a be a very strong signal to customers.