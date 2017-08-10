Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

You can pre-order the just announced limited Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition online at GameStop.com for $99.99.

To celebrate the Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda releases a limited quantity of Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions, exclusively available in North America at select retailers. The Pip-Boy Edition includes Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition and retails for $99.99, and will be release on September 26.

The Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition is available for pre-order now at GameStop.com for Xbox One, Sony PS4 and PC.

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition Pip-Boy Edition includes:

Pip-Boy Replica and Stand. This wearable device faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with RobCo Industries stand, adjustable foam cuff, rotating knobs and lights. Designed to accommodate a variety of smartphone devices with customizable foam inserts, the Pip-Boy is the ultimate accessory for the official Pip-Boy companion mobile app that allows players to manage their in-game inventory, perks, holotapes, and more.

Physical Pip-Boy Pocket Guide. Featuring handy illustrations and chock full of Vault-Tec® approved tips, this manual is the ultimate how-to pocket guide for using and maintaining your new Pip-Boy.

Physical Vault-Tec Perk Poster. Keep track of your perks with your very own physical Vault-Tec perk poster, fully-colorized retro fun for the quintessential Wasteland survivor.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes the fully updated original game along with all six add-ons: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition will be available on September 26 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Fallout 4 GOTY edition is not yet available for pre-order.