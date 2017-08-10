Hot Pre-orders in August: SNES Classic, New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition and Fallout 4 GOTY Pip-Boy Edition

Nintendo made August a hot month for consumers who want the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo announced that the select retailer will open pre-order for the SNES Classic in late August. To find out how to get notified about the SNES Classic pre-order, read our best practices on how to setup multiple ways to get alerted about the SNES Classic pre-order.

There are more hot products that are available for pre-order in August. These items will be hard to find once the Holiday season draws closer and many more consumers want them.

Earlier this week it was again Nintendo that unveiled a coveted product. The New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition is going to be hard to find this fall. Early birds can already secure their special edition 3DS for the Metroid: Samus Return release in September at GameStop.com.

Bethesda announced today the Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, to be released in September. Besides the regular edition there will also be the Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition. This is a limited edition that comes with the wearable Pip-Boy gadget and more. GameStop is also the first retailer that is taking pre-orders for the $99.99 Fallout 4 GOTY Pip Boy edition on gamestop.com.

