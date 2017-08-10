 
 

Hot Pre-orders In August: SNES Classic, New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition And Fallout 4 GOTY Pip-Boy Edition

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 11:02am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Hot Pre-orders in August: SNES Classic, New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition and Fallout 4 GOTY Pip-Boy Edition
 

August shapes up to be a hot months for pre-orders ahead of Holiday shopping season.

Nintendo made August a hot month for consumers who want the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo announced that the select retailer will open pre-order for the SNES Classic in late August. To find out how to get notified about the SNES Classic pre-order, read our best practices on how to setup multiple ways to get alerted about the SNES Classic pre-order.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

There are more hot products that are available for pre-order in August. These items will be hard to find once the Holiday season draws closer and many more consumers want them.

Earlier this week it was again Nintendo that unveiled a coveted product. The New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition is going to be hard to find this fall. Early birds can already secure their special edition 3DS for the Metroid: Samus Return release in September at GameStop.com

Bethesda announced today the Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition, to be released in September. Besides the regular edition there will also be the Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition. This is a limited edition that comes with the wearable Pip-Boy gadget and more. GameStop is also the first retailer that is taking pre-orders for the $99.99 Fallout 4 GOTY Pip Boy edition on gamestop.com.

The Tracker app features a list of the most popular products that people want right now. Download the free The Tracker app now to find out which hot new products are released and get notified once they are available for purchase. After launching the app and enabling notifications, tap the Notify Me checkmark on the products you like to be notified when in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops. It's never been easier to score in demand items like the SNES Classic. 

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

59 minutes ago

Consumer Reports Is Not Recommending Microsoft Surface Tablets and Laptops Anymore

Consumer Reports Is Not Recommending Microsoft Surface Tablets and Laptops Anymore

1 hour ago

$8 Retro Console Features 120 Classic NES Games

$8 Retro Console Features 120 Classic NES Games

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 9: Reseller Prices Drop

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 10

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

59 minutes ago

Consumer Reports Is Not Recommending Microsoft Surface Tablets and Laptops Anymore

Consumer Reports Is Not Recommending Microsoft Surface Tablets and Laptops Anymore

1 hour ago

$8 Retro Console Features 120 Classic NES Games

$8 Retro Console Features 120 Classic NES Games

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 9: Reseller Prices Drop

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 10

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook