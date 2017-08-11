 
 

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor Of 44th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 1:35am CDT

 

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop
 

August 11 Google Doodle is incredible.

The Google Doodle team has taken things to a new level with today's Doodle celebrating the birth of Hip Hop. On August 11, 1973, an 18-year-old, Jamaican-American DJ who went by the name of Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, New York. During his set, he decided to do something different. Instead of playing the songs in full, he played only their instrumental sections, or “breaks” - sections where he noticed the crowd went wild. During these “breaks” his friend Coke La Rock hyped up the crowd with a microphone. And with that, Hip Hop was born.

Google celebrates the 44th anniversary of that very moment with a first-of-its-kind Doodle featuring a custom logo graphic by famed graffiti artist Cey Adams, interactive turntables on which users can mix samples from legendary tracks, and a serving of Hip Hop history - with an emphasis on its founding pioneers. What’s more, the whole experience is narrated by Hip Hop icon Fab 5 Freddy, former host of “Yo! MTV Raps.”

You can select actual records from the early days of Hip Hop and do your own breaks. Google even built in an achievement system, unlocking facts about Hip Hop history. The August 11 Google Doodle is the most elaborate we have seen so far coming out of Google. 

You can get behind the turn tables now at google.com.

