Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 2:44am CDT

 

Gamevice brings patent infringement claim against Nintendo.

Gamevice offers detachable gaming controllers for tablets and smartphones. The company started out in 2008 with an Android tablet with detachable gaming controller called Wikipad. Now the accessory maker has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo over the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con design. 

The company holds 41 patents and specifically refers to patent 119: "Combination Computing Device and Game Controller with Flexible Bridge Section" in the patent infringement complaint. The full complaint is available on RPX Insight. Gamevice demands that Nintendo stops selling the Nintendo Switch and compensation of damages caused by the alleged patent infringement.

It's not clear yet how strong Gamevice's case is against Nintendo. Any delays in production of the Nintendo Switch could be very problematic. Right now the Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch are dropping to the lowest levels we have seen so far. The Nintendo Switch is also available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

Gamevice has raised $12.5 million in May in Series A funding round according to VentureBeat. The company can afford lawyers to see this case through.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get the free The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android

Via Engadget.

