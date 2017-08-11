 
 

China's Quantum Satellite Sends Hack-Proof Data To Earth For The First Time

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 3:46am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 11 2017, 3:56am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Chinese Quantum Satellite Sends Hack-Proof Data to Earth for the First Time
Credit: 2Physics
 

By using quantum technology, China lays the foundation for secure and unhackable global quantum communication network

China has taken a major step forward in its pursuit of a hack-proof communication network. The country’s first-ever quantum satellite has transmitted potentially unbreakable data from space to Earth for the first time. Not only does the data was successfully received by two ground based stations in China but they were also able to send encrypted signal from ground to satellite – a move that could pave the way for world’s first unbreakable computer network.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Hackers always find new ways to breach computer security, to access sensitive information and to damage companies and countries. To overcome this problem, China has launched the world’s first quantum satellite last August. Quantum-based computing is secure and relies on laws of physics instead of mathematical encryption. It allows a person to encrypt a message in such a way that it would never be read by anyone unrelated. 

“Satellite-based quantum key distribution can be linked to metropolitan quantum networks where fibers are sufficient and convenient to connect numerous users within a city over 100 km. We can thus envision a space-ground integrated quantum network, enabling quantum cryptography- most likely the first commercial application of quantum information- useful at a global scale.” Pan Jianwei, lead scientist of the mission told Xinhua.

“That, for instance, can meet the demand of making an absolute safe phone call or transmitting a large amount of bank data.”

Named Quantum Experiments at Space Scale, or QUESS, the satellite was lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the remote northwestern province of Gansu and successfully entered orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

The communication distance between the satellite and the ground station ranges from 645 kilometers to 1,200 kilometers. Once fully operational, the satellite will allow to establish secure communications on ground stations separated by many thousands of kilometers. 

“Once intercepted or measured, the quantum state of the key will change, and the information being intercepted will self-destruct.” Pan said

China is planning to launch more space science satellites in the coming years after the success of planned experiments with the world's first quantum satellite. The purpose is to create an even broad, secure network, potentially linking people anywhere in the world.

Wang Jianyu, chief commander of the satellite said.  “To increase the coverage, we plan to send satellites to higher orbits and construct a satellite constellation, which requires developing many new technologies.”

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Latest Science News

This is the Most Accurate Map of Universe&#039;s Dark Matter to Date

This is the Most Accurate Map of Universe's Dark Matter to Date

4 days ago, 5:47am CDT

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Completes 5 Years of Mars Exploration

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Completes 5 Years of Mars Exploration

5 days ago, 1:02am CDT

Massive Storm as Big as Earth Detected on Neptune

Massive Storm as Big as Earth Detected on Neptune

5 days ago, 8:06pm CDT

New Observations Reveal Sun’s Core Rotates Four Times Faster than its Surface

New Study Reveals that Sun’s Core Rotates Four Times Faster than its Surface

5 days ago, 5:58am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop

18 minutes ago

Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

1 hour ago

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

15 hours ago, 12:16pm CDT

Hot Pre-orders in August: SNES Classic, New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition and Fallout 4 GOTY Pip-Boy Edition

Hot Pre-orders in August: SNES Classic, New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition and Fallout 4 GOTY Pip-Boy Edition

16 hours ago, 11:02am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook