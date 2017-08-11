Phantom Trigger is Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Phantom Trigger has just come to the Nintendo Switch and PC. Also the launch trailer of Phantom Trigger has just been released to the resounding applause of the gamers.

Phantom Trigger is nothing like Divide by Sheep, another game by the parent company, Bread Team. It is a tough neon slasher game with RPG and rogue gameplay in its subtext.

It came out in the early months of 2017 and features Stan, a white collar worker whose life is suddenly turned upside down by certain events.

There is a pentad of demonic surreal worlds in the game. The ramifications of the narrative lead to one of four endings. The stories and dungeons that feature in the game make for an exciting and adrenalizing experience.

It also has a rich combination system. You can entangle enemies and set them on fire not to mention freeze them.

Costing $15, it is still a mystery whether the developer will bring this game to PS4 and Xbox One.