 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Getting All Jackbox Party Packs Next Week

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 4:45am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch is Getting All Jackbox Party Packs Next Week
  • All Jackbox Party Packs are Coming To Nintendo Switch on August 17th
 

Jackbox Party Pack Games to Arrive on the Nintendo Switch within Seven Days

The Nintendo Switch is a cool platform for party games and other stuff of the same ilk. Besides games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Bomberman R, other awesome games like Use Your Words and The Jackbox Party Pack 3 exist on the platform.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

There is more that is to follow these one hit wonders though. Jackbox Party Pack games will come to the console sometime next week.

Party Pack has games such as You Don’t Know Jack, Fibbage XL, Drawful, Word Spud and Lie Swatter. As for Party Pack 2, it contains such numbers as Fibbage 2, Earwax, Bidiots, Quiplash XL and Bomb Corp.

These games haven’t had their price tags announced yet but they are most likely to cost you $25 per head. This is the same amount of money that the other Party Packs sell for. Jackbox Party Pack 3 arrived sometime in April of this year on the platform.

As for Jackbox Party Pack 4, it will include Fibbage 3, Survive the Internet and Monster Seeking Monster among its fare. Players will get to play these games by alarm calls on their smartphones. That is what makes these games so special.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Phantom Trigger is Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Phantom Trigger is Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

11 minutes ago

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop

1 hour ago

Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

2 hours ago

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Pip-Boy Edition Pre-order Launched

16 hours ago, 12:16pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Phantom Trigger is Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Phantom Trigger is Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

11 minutes ago

Chinese Quantum Satellite Sends Hack-Proof Data to Earth for the First Time

China's Quantum Satellite Sends Hack-Proof Data to Earth for the First Time

59 minutes ago

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop

Google Doodle Lets You DJ In Honor of 44th Anniversary of Hip Hop

1 hour ago

Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

Nintendo Faces Lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Design

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook