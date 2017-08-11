Nintendo Switch is Getting All Jackbox Party Packs Next Week

The Nintendo Switch is a cool platform for party games and other stuff of the same ilk. Besides games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Bomberman R, other awesome games like Use Your Words and The Jackbox Party Pack 3 exist on the platform.

There is more that is to follow these one hit wonders though. Jackbox Party Pack games will come to the console sometime next week.

Party Pack has games such as You Don’t Know Jack, Fibbage XL, Drawful, Word Spud and Lie Swatter. As for Party Pack 2, it contains such numbers as Fibbage 2, Earwax, Bidiots, Quiplash XL and Bomb Corp.

These games haven’t had their price tags announced yet but they are most likely to cost you $25 per head. This is the same amount of money that the other Party Packs sell for. Jackbox Party Pack 3 arrived sometime in April of this year on the platform.

As for Jackbox Party Pack 4, it will include Fibbage 3, Survive the Internet and Monster Seeking Monster among its fare. Players will get to play these games by alarm calls on their smartphones. That is what makes these games so special.