North American Nintendo Switch Players Can Now Get Flip Wars for $9.99

Flip Wars is a hot action game that has multiplayer mode and keeps its players flipping panels and foes. Today, it has come to the Nintendo Switch too and indeed, it is a day to celebrate. In order to be victorious at this game, you have to flip as many panels as possible to your hues in local wars.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The more the flipping that takes place, the more power ups you get to capture. Once you escalate your flip rate, you get to become virtually indestructible. You can also engage with three players at one and the same time in this game.

You will get to see who is the most competent at each mode in Flip Wars. The number of panels that are flipped and the time running out make this game a challenge to play.

As you raze as many opponents to the ground as you can, it is a race against time in which you are caught to win Flip Wars. The 12 arenas have 4 layouts. Some of these have reptiles in them while others contain beam cannons.

The wave sequences are so aesthetically pleasing that they will leave the players gaping at the mouth. There are also tutorials along the way. You can enter a battle anytime you want in this game.

You can now buy Flip Wars for the Nintendo Switch from Nintendo eShop at a price of $9.99.