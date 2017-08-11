 
 

Nintendo Switch Portable Dock Is Available On Amazon

A new portable dock for the Nintendo Switch surfaced on amazon.com.

To connect the Nintendo Switch to a TV it has to be docked inside the Switch docking station. Basically since day one, Switch owners wanted a smaller and portable dock for the Nintendo Switch. Now an video game accessory brand called FastSnail has listed a HDMI Type C Adapter for Nintendo Switch.

The small adapter lets you connect the Nintendo Switch to a TV via HDMI. The FastSnail Nintendo Switch adapter on sale for $29.99 on amazon.com and will ship next week on August 18. FastSnail's Nintendo Switch dock is only providing TV out, but no power supply. You still need an AC adapter to keep the Switch charged.

Nyko has announced the Nyko Portable Docking Kit for the Nintendo Switch a while ago. The $49.99 portable Nintendo Switch dock is shipping on October 31. The advantage of the Nyko Switch dock is that it's also includes power adapter and charges the Switch while docked. The Nyko Nintendo Switch portable dock is the best solution so far, but it is still over two months out.

Right now the Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch are dropping to the lowest levels we have seen so far. The Nintendo Switch is also available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $404.99 and ship by August 18.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get the free The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

 

