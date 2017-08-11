Tesla Model 3 is Coming With 50 kWh And 75 kWh Batteries

Tesla Motors recently let on regarding some of the specifications of its Model 3 sedan. Although the 220 and 310 mile range was mentioned for the standard and Long Range models, the battery capacity remained a mystery.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Meanwhile, CEO, Elon Musk in a conference call with financial experts managed to discuss bond details. He also mentioned in passing that the battery capacities for the two cars were 50 and 75 kWh. Tesla’s secrets remain secrets till the cat is let out of the bag much in the same manner as Apple.

Tesla’s move away from kWh-based alphanumeric badging has made some consumers a bit wary. That is because in an EV, the battery happens to be the chief component with the utmost importance attached to it.

At 350 volts and 230 ampere-hours, a capacity of 80.5 kWh is the output of the battery. Musk had previously made it plain as the light of day that the capacity of the Model 3 would not be greater than 75 kWh. What this means is that he was referring to usable capacity instead.

With the Model 3 launch, Tesla Motors has shifted its conversation about battery capacity far away from the kWh-based statistics. The new game doesn’t have any place for such figures in it. This copies BMW’s strategic move of considering kWh-based alphanumeric badging as obsolete.

A few Model 3 vehicles are already on the road. The Internet freaks are eager for information regarding this car of cars. An EPA document showed the details that the crowd was hungry for. It is (like previously mentioned) 80.5 kWh.

However, Tesla corrected itself by having Musk say in a conference call that the standard Model 3 will have a 50 kWh battery capacity. The Long Range version will have a 75 kWh capacity.

Thus while we know quite a lot about the Tesla Model 3, there are still a few mystery specifications that have been left to the fertile imagination of the consumer base. Tesla is definitely less concerned about the battery naming scheme.

The announcement about battery capacity by Musk during a conference call matters because the information is crucial to investors. These dudes are busy trying to calculate on an independent basis what the cost of the Model 3 will most likely be.