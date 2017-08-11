 
 

Why Nintendo Is Facing Lawsuit Over Switch Controllers?

Nintendo Switch has engaged in copycat behavior due to which it is currently in hot water. It is not the only one to have perpetrated such an act.

Gamevice has brought a lawsuit against Nintendo regarding the flouting of a patent for stuff used in the Wikipad and the add-on controllers for phones and tablets. It seems to be the case that Nintendo is in deep trouble.

According to Gamevice, the Switch with its detachable controllers bears too much of an uncanny resemblance to some of the technology used by the company. 

The lawsuit is meant to seek a heavy sum of money in damages as well as impose a ban on sales of the Switch. Both Gamevice and Nintendo have not responded to any queries so far.

The court summons is actually just the tail-end of a lengthy series of motivations. Wikipad began with a grand vision for tablet gaming about half a decade ago.

Among some of the stuff it lured its consumers with may be included glasses-free 3D and game streaming. Things didn’t go as planned and Gamevice let go of some of its projects for other fare. A complete about-face had to be accomplished by the company. 

Gamevice dropped its Wikipad and instead went for add-ons for phones and tablets. As for the Nintendo Switch, while its products show some differences from Gamevice’s, it is probably what the final product would have looked like if Wikipad had actually taken hold in the market. 

