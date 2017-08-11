 
 

HomePod Firmware Leak Tips IPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 7:23am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

HomePod firmware Leak tips iPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen
Image via Getty
 

iPhone 8 screen will be huge, shortages are expected

Apple's mistake in leaking out the HomePod beta code is the gift that keeps on giving. Lots of details about the iPhone 8 and other devices have been found thanks to that mistake. The latest tidbit to surface from the leak is that the iPhone 8 will rock a massive 5.8-inch screen.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

It's not like the firmware had a listing for screen size in the code, rather it gave screen metrics. The person who found it, Steve Troughton-Smith, said of the discovery, "These are the metrics used by the status bar on the edge-to-edge iPhone, including notch height and ear width."

That 5.8-inch screen size is 0.3-inches larger than the screen current used on the iPhone 7 Plus. Forbes notes that if Apple is able to reduce bezel sizes for the iPhone 9, that beast could rock a screen almost 7-inches. That is the size of many tablets.

We reported this week that supply chain sources have claimed that the iPhone 8 and new iPhone models have entered mass production. Despite being in mass production, there are still shortages expected.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Apple

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Enter Volume Production

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Enter Volume Production

1 day ago, 11:53am CDT

iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus all Landing at the Same Time

iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus all Landing at the Same Time

2 days ago, 6:14am CDT

iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will Launch Simultaneously in September in Just Three Colors

iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will Launch Simultaneously in September in Just Three Colors

2 days ago, 4:41am CDT

iPhone 8 Will Scan Your Face While Lying on a Table

iPhone 8 Will Scan Your Face While Lying on a Table

3 days ago, 3:15pm CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Tips for Safe Viewing

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Tips for Safe Viewing

1 hour ago

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

1 hour ago

Why Nintendo is Facing Lawsuit Over Switch Controllers?

Why Nintendo is Facing Lawsuit Over Switch Controllers?

1 hour ago

Tesla Model 3 is Coming With 50 kWh And 75 kWh Batteries

Tesla Model 3 is Coming With 50 kWh And 75 kWh Batteries

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook