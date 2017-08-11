HomePod firmware Leak tips iPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

Apple's mistake in leaking out the HomePod beta code is the gift that keeps on giving. Lots of details about the iPhone 8 and other devices have been found thanks to that mistake. The latest tidbit to surface from the leak is that the iPhone 8 will rock a massive 5.8-inch screen.

It's not like the firmware had a listing for screen size in the code, rather it gave screen metrics. The person who found it, Steve Troughton-Smith, said of the discovery, "These are the metrics used by the status bar on the edge-to-edge iPhone, including notch height and ear width."

That 5.8-inch screen size is 0.3-inches larger than the screen current used on the iPhone 7 Plus. Forbes notes that if Apple is able to reduce bezel sizes for the iPhone 9, that beast could rock a screen almost 7-inches. That is the size of many tablets.

We reported this week that supply chain sources have claimed that the iPhone 8 and new iPhone models have entered mass production. Despite being in mass production, there are still shortages expected.