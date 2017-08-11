 
 

Moto Gamepad Moto Mod Ships August 25

Image via Verizon
 

Get it at Verizon for $80

If you are a user of one of the Moto smartphones that support Moto Mods, and you like to play mobile games you will like this. The Moto Gamepad Moto Mod is now up for pre-order and will ship on August 25 from Verizon Wireless. This mode puts your compatible phone into a case that has game controllers on each side.

The Gamepad Moto mod has an analog stick on each side, has a D-pad on the left, and four buttons on the right labeled X, Y, B, A. The Gamepad Mod sells for $79.99. It has an integrated battery with 1035 mAh of power. That is enough juice to allow your smartphone to run for an additional eight hours.

Moto says that the lack of cables with the Gamepad means no lag when gaming and no need to pair anything with your phone. The game pad measures 226 x 75.9 x 24.4mm and weighs 140g.

The Moto Gamepad Moto Mod is compatible with the moto Z2 force edition, moto 2 Play, MotoZPlay Droid, MotoZForce Droid, and the Moto Z Droid. This might be the perfect thing for mobile gamers looking for better controls for use on the go.

