 
 

Only Two Nintendo Switch Bundles Left At GameStop

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 7:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Only Two Nintendo Switch Bundles Left at GameStop
Photo Credit: Getty Images.
 

GameStop is the only online store offering the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply in August. Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March, only video game retailer GameStop has been able to offer the Nintendo Switch on an almost continues basis online at gamestop.com.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

There is a catch with GameStop's Nintendo Switch stock. Customers have to get at least a game and other accessories to be able to purchase a Nintendo Switch. 

The video game retailer offered initially six Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99. Now GameStop has sold out of four of the initial batch of Nintendo Switch bundles. The below $400 bundles are all gone. The lowest priced bundle starts at $429.99 on gamestop.com. The bundling is not stopping GameStop's Nintendo Switch inventory to sell out eventually in this August batch.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch on amazon have come down. A Nintendo Switch now can be found for $370 from resellers with positive ratings.

If you want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, you can download The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The Tracker alerted users to limited Nintendo Switch sales at walmart.com last week.

Find the three Nintendo Switch bundle on gamestop.com as described below.

The Nintendo Switch w/Neon Joy-Con Minecraft and Charge Bundle sells for $429.99 and includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and the Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger - by ThinkGeek.

Lastly, the Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Adventure Bundle is the most expensive Nintendo Switch bundle available from GameStop. The $445.99 Nintendo Switch bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), the SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD card with Adapter, and the Classic NES Box Art: Legend of Zelda Canvas.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-11 07:35:14am

Offers

Nintendo Switch w/Neon Joy-Con Minecraft and Charge Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $429.99 Availability: is in Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Bundles Dwindle and Start Now at $404.99 at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Moto Gamepad Moto Mod Ships August 25

Moto Gamepad Moto Mod Ships August 25

2 minutes ago

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

1 hour ago

Why Nintendo is Facing Lawsuit Over Switch Controllers?

Why Nintendo is Facing Lawsuit Over Switch Controllers?

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Portable Dock Is Available on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Portable Dock Is Available on Amazon

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Moto Gamepad Moto Mod Ships August 25

Moto Gamepad Moto Mod Ships August 25

2 minutes ago

HomePod firmware Leak tips iPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

HomePod firmware Leak tips iPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

15 minutes ago

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Tips for Safe Viewing

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Tips for Safe Viewing

1 hour ago

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook