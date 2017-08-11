 
 

IPhone 8 Has A Notch And Bunny Ears

Credit: Steve Troughton-Smith / Maksim Petriv‏
 

The iPhone 8 screen is at the center of attention.

UI designers start to have fun with the iPhone 8 notch and bunny ears screen layout. Steve Troughton-Smith has discovered the exact dimensions of the notch in the iPhone 8 screen in the HomePod software, Apple leaked. Now UI designers went to work and made mockups to visualize how exactly the top of the iPhone 8 screen looks like.

The question remains is if Apple makes the notch visible. An icon found in the HomePod software suggests that to be true. Designer Maksim Petriv‏ created three different versions. He also believes that the bunny ear version will be the way Apple will go.

Steve Troughton-Smith took things further and created a mockup with a notch on the bottom. This is just an idea he had and not based on evidence.

In the case you want to go more in-depth, Mashable sat down with iOS developer Guilherme Rambo, who is one of the main sources of discoveries from the HomePod software. You can listen to the Mashtalk here.

The iPhone 8 with OLED screen is reportedly in mass production since this week. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 or iPhone Pro next month.

