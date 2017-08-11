Cutie Cars From Shopkins Start To Hit Retailers

Australian Moose Toys, the company behind the crazy popular Shopkins brand, has another hot Shopkins holiday toy for 2017. The Shopkins Cutie Car series 1 is already catching reseller prices that are 300% over the regular price.

Cutie Cars are collectible die cast cars with cute themes and names. With over 35 Cutie cars to collect and 4 different models in the range. Each Cutie Car has a pop-off top so kids can place their Mini Shopkin inside.

Cutie Cars 3-packs are named like Fast 'N' Fruity, Freezy Riders, Bumper Bakery and Candy Combo - you get the idea. The Cutie Cars 3-packs have a regular price $12.99. On Amazon, resellers already charge more than $30 for these. Each 3-pack includes 3 Mini Shopkins and one exclusive Cutie Car.

Individual Cutie Cars including Hotdog Hotrod, Choc Chip Racer, Wheely Wishes, Motor Melon, Ice Cream Dream Car, and Lemon Limo have a regular price of $4.99.

The Shopkins Cutie Cars Drive Thru Diner Playset is priced at $19.99. Amazon's marketplace offers are above $40 for this item.

ToysRUs is right now completely sold out of Cutie Cars and only has the Drive Thru Diner in stock online at toysrus.com. The Cutie Cars are mostly pickup only at Walmart right now and Target has not listed them yet. It appears the full sales release of the Cutie Cars is this month.

