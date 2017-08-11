 
 

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 11:35am CDT

 

Zelda Champion Amiibo Are Available for Pre-order
 

The four upcoming Zelda Breath of the Wild Champion amiibo can be pre-ordered now.

Nintendo announced at the E3 2017 new amiibo for the popular Nintendo Switch game Zelda Breath of the Wild. The four champions will be released in time for the holidays 2017. There is no specific release date yet, but Best Buy is the first store that takes now pre-orders for the four new Zelda amiibo.

Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa are available for pre-order on bestbuy.com for $15.99. Walmart and GameStop have these four new amiibos also listed but do not take pre-orders yet. The Tracker app is sending notifications when these stores start selling the new Zelda BOTW amiibo.

A 4-pack of the Zelda Champions has been announced for Japan, but so far has not surfaced in the United States. 

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular products that users are tracking include the Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic.

You select the products you want from the list of hard to find items. The Tracker triggers a notification on your iPhone or Android smartphone as soon as the product you want is in stock at an online retailer. Tap the notification and you are ready to hit the buy button at amazon.com or other major online retailers.

With The Tracker app buying hard to find toys, video games, electronics, and other products is now easy and stress-free. Download the The Tracker app now for free.

About the Zelda Champion Amiibos

Revali is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A member of the skyward Rito tribe, he's a skilled pilot who can be a tad arrogant at times. Even though he's a Champion, Revali resents Link for being the hero of Hyrule. 

Urbosa is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is a fearsome warrior and a credit to her people, the Gerudo tribe. Though she has a fiery personality, Urbosa cares deeply about Princess Zelda and the fate of Hyrule. 

Mipha is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is the beloved princess of the Zora tribe, and the elders of the tribe still remember her incomparable kindness. Aside from her role as a Champion, Mipha was also a valued friend to Link all those years ago. 

Daruk is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He's not only a natural leader but also a mighty fighter with a big heart. Well-loved by his fellow Gorons, Daruk is a powerful ally in helping Link vanquish the threat of Calamity Ganon. 

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-11 11:35:15am

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Best Buy Price: $15.99 Availability: is available for Pre-order

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Gamestop Price: $15.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo amiibo Daruk Champion Zelda BOTW
Store: Walmart Price: $15.99 Availability: is out of Stock

This story may contain affiliate links.

Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

