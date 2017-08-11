Zelda Champion Amiibo Are Available for Pre-order

Nintendo announced at the E3 2017 new amiibo for the popular Nintendo Switch game Zelda Breath of the Wild. The four champions will be released in time for the holidays 2017. There is no specific release date yet, but Best Buy is the first store that takes now pre-orders for the four new Zelda amiibo.

Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa are available for pre-order on bestbuy.com for $15.99. Walmart and GameStop have these four new amiibos also listed but do not take pre-orders yet. The Tracker app is sending notifications when these stores start selling the new Zelda BOTW amiibo.

A 4-pack of the Zelda Champions has been announced for Japan, but so far has not surfaced in the United States.

About the Zelda Champion Amiibos

Revali is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A member of the skyward Rito tribe, he's a skilled pilot who can be a tad arrogant at times. Even though he's a Champion, Revali resents Link for being the hero of Hyrule.

Urbosa is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is a fearsome warrior and a credit to her people, the Gerudo tribe. Though she has a fiery personality, Urbosa cares deeply about Princess Zelda and the fate of Hyrule.

Mipha is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. She is the beloved princess of the Zora tribe, and the elders of the tribe still remember her incomparable kindness. Aside from her role as a Champion, Mipha was also a valued friend to Link all those years ago.

Daruk is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He's not only a natural leader but also a mighty fighter with a big heart. Well-loved by his fellow Gorons, Daruk is a powerful ally in helping Link vanquish the threat of Calamity Ganon.