HTC Vive Mystery Discount Saves up to $200

HTC offers a mystery discount on the HTC Vive VR headset, up to $200. The HTC Vive is right now very pricey compared to the Oculus Rift. Facebook has discounted to the Oculus Rift and Controller bundle by several hundred Dollars. You can get the Oculus Rift and Controller bundle for $399 on Amazon.com and other retailers.

The HTC Vive sells for $799.99 on amazon.com right now. This is $400 more than the Oculus Rift. To counter the Oculus sale, HTC offers today a mystery flash sale. Depending on your luck you can save up to $200 on the HTC Vive. Even when you get lucky and score the $200 discount, you still pay $200 more than for the Oculus Rift.

To get the mystery discount, you need to enter your email address here. Check this Tweet at @Wario64, who spotted this sale, for customer experiences.

The Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive have to defend their turf against the new generation of HMD's Microsoft is pushing into the market with hardware partners that are priced around $300.