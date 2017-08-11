 
 

HTC Vive Mystery Discount Saves Up To $200

Posted: Aug 11 2017, 11:55am CDT

 

The HTC Vive is on sale only today.

HTC offers a mystery discount on the HTC Vive VR headset, up to $200. The HTC Vive is right now very pricey compared to the Oculus Rift. Facebook has discounted to the Oculus Rift and Controller bundle by several hundred Dollars. You can get the Oculus Rift and Controller bundle for $399 on Amazon.com and other retailers.

The HTC Vive sells for $799.99 on amazon.com right now. This is $400 more than the Oculus Rift. To counter the Oculus sale, HTC offers today a mystery flash sale. Depending on your luck you can save up to $200 on the HTC Vive. Even when you get lucky and score the $200 discount, you still pay $200 more than for the Oculus Rift.

To get the mystery discount, you need to enter your email address here. Check this Tweet at @Wario64, who spotted this sale, for customer experiences.

The Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive have to defend their turf against the new generation of HMD's Microsoft is pushing into the market with hardware partners that are priced around $300. 

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

