Nintendo Switch is Getting Human: Fall Flat, A Knight’s Quest and The Flame in the Flood

Curve Digital is about to add two new games to the Nintendo Switch. These are: The Fame in the Flood and Human: Fall Flat. From these two, The Flame in the Flood wins hands down. It happens to be an adventure that takes place down the river on a ramshackle raft.

The only company that you the protagonist will have is that of a dog who happens to be man’s best friend. Along the way, whatever spoils you get are entirely your personal property. It is ultimately all about survival.

If you have it in you to deal with the savage wilderness surrounding the river and those pesky insects that just won’t stop biting in the humid heat, this game is for you. It will go like a breeze.

This is in no way an indictment of Human: Fall Flat. This other game has its own flavor and basically portrays a 3D puzzling scenario. It is moreover physics all the way.

Another third title termed A Knight’s Quest will arrive on the platform sometime next year, according to NintendoWire. The previous two games do not have any release windows right now. A Knight’s Quest contains adventurism and the hero in the game tries to salvage the world after accidentally putting it in perilous circumstances.

His name is Rusty and he encounters underground chambers, strange riddles and lost treasures. Human: Fall Flat involves puzzle-solving and the solutions are not as easy as they look to be.

All in all, these three games will light up the gamers’ faces when they come on the Nintendo Switch.