This is How You can Add Dusk Form Lycanroc to Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon

Posted: Aug 12 2017, 9:11am CDT

 

The Inside Story on Lycanroc Dusk Form

Dusk Form Lycanroc was recently given a gander by several reviewers. The latest scoop on this Pokemon character lends us a detailed view into the nature of the game. It could definitely be made part and parcel of Pokemon Ultra Sun or Pokemon Ultra Moon.

Dusk Form Lycanroc has some of the same traits as Midday Form. These include a quadruped stance and loyalty to its master. Like Midnight Form, when it attacks, its eyes become a fiery crimson in color. Curled around its neck are four stones. These resemble those of Midday Form while its mane looks like that of Midnight Form.  

Dusk Form Lycanroc remains unperturbed by everyday stressors. It is a fierce warrior that gives the enemy the time of its life. Combat is often in the form of being close to each other thereby increasing the chances of being hit and hitting the opponent as well.

It resorts to Counter when the fighting becomes rabid in its nature. In Pokemon Sun and Moon, only Midday could execute such moves. The metamorphosis from Rockruff ensures this. Counter is a move that ensures double devastation. We are dealing in a style of fighting that is not normal. It is above normal.

As Pokemon trainers are given a brief glimpse of Dusk Form Lycanroc, Nintendo has also let on regarding how to handle this character. Those who manage to catch Pokemon Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon will be given this character as a bonus.

Dusk Form Lycanroc will come to the Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on November 17th, 2017. The launch celebrations will continue till January 10th, 2018.

Comments

