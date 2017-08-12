Elon Musk’s AI Bot Beats World’s Best Dota 2 Players

During the course of the Dota 2 Tournament a novel best player was decided upon. This was a bot from Elon Musk’s startup OpenAI. This remarkable bot defeated Dota 2 players within a fortnight of learning the basics. Yet within that time span, it accumulated tons of data about the game. This was by means of a neural network.

Musk said in a tweet that this was the very first time that world class players had been defeated by a bot. The whole rubric comes under the field of e-sports. Although there were not very many variables present here, nevertheless it was exciting to see a machine beat men in this game of nerves.

OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Danylo Dendi, one of the players, expressed surprise at being beaten twice over by a simple bot. He said that while the bot felt a bit more human afer having beaten him, it also felt a bit like he was up against very advanced technology that was a strangely surreal experience.

Dota 2 involves two teams of 5 players. The game has more than a hundred heroes in it. It is a virtual scenario that is seen in the game.

Elon Musk’s OpenAI is a nonprofit firm that is actually on a quest to prevent AI from overtaking human talent. Strange as this may seem, it is the truth. Musk believes that civilization is under threat from AI.

He sincerely wants to avert that danger. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is not so excited about the whole idea though. For now though Musk is on cloud nine.

He wants to introduce technology with a human face to the rest of the world. Musk is not on the side of a dehumanizing 1984-like dystopian future. He wants to have humankind progress apace along with science and technology.