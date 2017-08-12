Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spotted on Geekbench

A Samsung device that is most likely to be the Galaxy Note 8 was among the roster at Geekbench. The specifications were there too somewhere in the long list. It will most likely be sold in markets all over Europe. Other venues all over the globe may follow as well.

Fueled by the Exynos 8895, the SoC is the first such mobile silicon and has been made on the 10nm process node. The SoC has been said to clock in at 1.69 GHz. Its low performance is active when the load on the device is not too much. This aids in charging and saves up on battery longevity.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have a similar microchip inside them. There are a quatrad of cores to this device which operate at 2.3 GHz. The energy efficient cores operate at 1.7 GHz. Android 7.1.1 Nougat runs on this device. An update to Android 8.0 will most likely not be taking place though.

This flagship device will have 6GB of RAM. This is like the upcoming device after the Galaxy Note 7 was supposed to possess. The US variety will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

SoC in its context but it will still be like the gadgets sold in Latin America, Europe and Australia, according to AndroidHeadlines. 64 GB of internal flash memory exists within the base model of this gizmo as well.

A microSD card slot is what makes this possible in the first place. The Emperor Edition will also feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. These specifications will not be available outside of Asia.

Besides all this, the Note 8 will most likely possess a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED Infinity display screen. Its spacial ratio will be 18:5:9. The screen is also pressure-sensitive.

This will allow for 3D Touch maneuvers to take place on the device. This is the first Samsung contraption to possess 12MP dual cameras at the rear end.

Also a fixed optical zoom exists along with an 8MP frontal camera from which you could take selfies. It will come in eight hues: gold, midnight black, arctic silver, orchid grey or violet, coral blue, dark blue, pink and deep sea blue.