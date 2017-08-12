Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

GameStop released a new wave of Nintendo Switch bundles with a shipping date in September on gamestop.com. The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply in August.

GameStop secured the second batch of Nintendo Switch consoles for August. The video game retailer offered six Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99 from the beginning of the month. Only the most expensive one is still available. The four new Nintendo Switch bundles ship by September 1 when ordered at gamestop.com. These dates can move up, as we have seen to happen before.

reseller offers on amazon have come down recently to about $370. The GameStop bundles get you a game valued at $60 and accessories for the premium.

If you want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, you can download The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The Tracker alerted users to limited Nintendo Switch sales at walmart.com last week.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Minecraft Fan Bundle, priced at $399.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), the Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle Light - by ThinkGeek, the Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger - by ThinkGeek, and the Minecraft Foam Iron Pickaxe.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Adventure Bundle is the most expensive Nintendo Switch bundle available from GameStop, but it still ships by August 18. The $445.99 Nintendo Switch bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), the SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD card with Adapter, and the Classic NES Box Art: Legend of Zelda Canvas.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo.