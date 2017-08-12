 
 

Samsung Gear Sport Is Its Next Fitness Watch

Posted: Aug 12 2017, 2:22pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Gear Sport is its Next Fitness Watch
Credit: Samsung/FCC
 

Samsung’s Upcoming Wearable Device is Most Probably the Gear Sport Watch

The rumor mill about Samsung is in full swing. The high tech firm has filed a patent with the FCC regarding its Gear Sport. It seems to be a sort of sports smartwatch or Fitbit-like device. The details regarding this device are at best incomplete right now.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The design regarding the bottom-most part of the device is the only nitty gritty stuff that has reached us so far. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi facility are also available within the context of this gadget. The rest of the specifications list remains a secret.  

Samsung seems to be confident and dead set on making this gizmo. It will not give up. It is adamant that this contraption will see the light of day. The information regarding it is at best sketchy right now. Only time will tell whether this rumor regarding the smartwatch of sorts is correct or just that – a wild rumor.

This hybrid smartwatch will be very popular when it comes out in the market. Samsung has not spilled the beans regarding this device just yet. It is trying to build up some suspense regarding this smartwatch.

The Apple iWatch and other variants such as the Pebble have come in stores in past times. Yet this smartwatch by Samsung will hopefully play a crucial role in the lives of sports players whether they happen to be amateur or professional. This is the really good thing about it and it will earn it sufficient applause from Samsung’s consumer base.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Overwatch Finally Adds Free-For-All Deathmatch Mode

Overwatch Finally Adds Free-For-All Deathmatch Mode

1 hour ago

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spotted on Geekbench

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Overwatch Finally Adds Free-For-All Deathmatch Mode

Overwatch Finally Adds Free-For-All Deathmatch Mode

1 hour ago

Tesla Bonds Raised to $1.8 Billion for Model 3 Production

Tesla Bonds Raised to $1.8 Billion for Model 3 Production

1 hour ago

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook