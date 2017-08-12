Samsung Gear Sport is its Next Fitness Watch

The rumor mill about Samsung is in full swing. The high tech firm has filed a patent with the FCC regarding its Gear Sport. It seems to be a sort of sports smartwatch or Fitbit-like device. The details regarding this device are at best incomplete right now.

The design regarding the bottom-most part of the device is the only nitty gritty stuff that has reached us so far. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi facility are also available within the context of this gadget. The rest of the specifications list remains a secret.

Samsung seems to be confident and dead set on making this gizmo. It will not give up. It is adamant that this contraption will see the light of day. The information regarding it is at best sketchy right now. Only time will tell whether this rumor regarding the smartwatch of sorts is correct or just that – a wild rumor.

This hybrid smartwatch will be very popular when it comes out in the market. Samsung has not spilled the beans regarding this device just yet. It is trying to build up some suspense regarding this smartwatch.

The Apple iWatch and other variants such as the Pebble have come in stores in past times. Yet this smartwatch by Samsung will hopefully play a crucial role in the lives of sports players whether they happen to be amateur or professional. This is the really good thing about it and it will earn it sufficient applause from Samsung’s consumer base.