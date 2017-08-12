This Dinosaur is the Largest to Ever Walk the Earth

Paleontologists have unearthed a new species of dinosaur and they believe it was the largest creature to ever walk on Earth.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The dinosaur, named Patagotitan mayorum, lived about 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. Measured more than 120 feet long and weighed 69 tons, the dinosaur was equivalent to 10 African elephants put together. This long-necked, plant eating creature is so huge that it easily beat the previous largest dinosaur, another titanosaur called Dreadnoughtus. Dreadnoughtus was roughly 85 feet long and weighed around 60 tons.

"There was one small part of the family that went crazy on size." Co-author Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio paleontology museum in Argentina said.

The dinosaur fossils, which include vertebrae and rib bones, were found in southern Argentina in 2012. Later, they was sent to American Museum of Natural History and put on display in January 2016. But it was not until recently the species have been finally given a name. Researchers have named the dinosaur Patagotitan mayorum after the Patagonia region where it was found and combined it with Greek word titan, meaning large. The second part of the name honors the farmer and his Mayo family who owns the ranch where the dinosaur was accidently discovered.

This work has shed new light on our understanding of the evolution of large sauropods. J.L.Carballido on Patagotitan research results pic.twitter.com/zjkQywQonk— MuseoEgidioFeruglio (@mefpatagonia) August 10, 2017

Ferocious predators like T. rex “look like dwarfs when you put them against one of these giant titanosaurs. It's like when you put an elephant by a lion,” said Diego Pol.

“I don't think they were scary at all. They were probably massive big slow-moving animals.”

Scientists are still studying the fossil and trying to determine how the creature got so big. They suggest it probably has to do with an explosion of flowering plants at the time.

"There is no doubt that it was pushing at the upper limits of body size, and it will be interesting to see what adaptations it developed to cope with all of the pressures that went with being so big, (such as) acquiring enough food (and) finding a mate.” Stephen Poropat, a paleontologist at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia told Live Science.

Patagotitan mayorum was discovered alongside five separate individuals from titanosaur group. Their bones analysis suggests that all six were massive but not fully grown. They were believed to have died in region that once had a lake and remained buried there for millions of years.

Kristi Curry Rodgers, a paleontologist at Macalester College who was not involved in the study says that this discovery “means that there are even bigger dinosaurs out there to discover.”