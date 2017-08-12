 
 

This Dinosaur Is The Largest To Ever Walk The Earth

Posted: Aug 12 2017, 9:52pm CDT | by , Updated: Aug 12 2017, 9:55pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

This Dinosaur is the Largest to Ever Walk the Earth
Reconstruction of the dinosaur Patagotitan mayorum.
 

Researchers claim that newly named dinosaur species dwarfs T.rex and other scary meat-eaters

Paleontologists have unearthed a new species of dinosaur and they believe it was the largest creature to ever walk on Earth. 

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The dinosaur, named Patagotitan mayorum, lived about 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. Measured more than 120 feet long and weighed 69 tons, the dinosaur was equivalent to 10 African elephants put together. This long-necked, plant eating creature is so huge that it easily beat the previous largest dinosaur, another titanosaur called Dreadnoughtus. Dreadnoughtus was roughly 85 feet long and weighed around 60 tons.

"There was one small part of the family that went crazy on size." Co-author Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio paleontology museum in Argentina said.

The dinosaur fossils, which include vertebrae and rib bones, were found in southern Argentina in 2012. Later, they was sent to American Museum of Natural History and put on display in January 2016. But it was not until recently the species have been finally given a name. Researchers have named the dinosaur Patagotitan mayorum after the Patagonia region where it was found and combined it with Greek word titan, meaning large. The second part of the name honors the farmer and his Mayo family who owns the ranch where the dinosaur was accidently discovered.

Ferocious predators like T. rex “look like dwarfs when you put them against one of these giant titanosaurs. It's like when you put an elephant by a lion,” said Diego Pol.

“I don't think they were scary at all. They were probably massive big slow-moving animals.”

Scientists are still studying the fossil and trying to determine how the creature got so big. They suggest it probably has to do with an explosion of flowering plants at the time.

"There is no doubt that it was pushing at the upper limits of body size, and it will be interesting to see what adaptations it developed to cope with all of the pressures that went with being so big, (such as) acquiring enough food (and) finding a mate.” Stephen Poropat, a paleontologist at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia told Live Science.

Patagotitan mayorum was discovered alongside five separate individuals from titanosaur group. Their bones analysis suggests that all six were massive but not fully grown. They were believed to have died in region that once had a lake and remained buried there for millions of years.

Kristi Curry Rodgers, a paleontologist at Macalester College who was not involved in the study says that this discovery “means that there are even bigger dinosaurs out there to discover.”

 

 

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Pushed into September at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Latest Science News

Goldfish Make Alcohol to Survive in Icy Waters, Study Finds

Goldfish Make Alcohol to Survive in Icy Waters, Study Finds

11 hours ago, 10:34am CDT

Watch Clouds Drifting Across Mars Sky

Watch Clouds Drift Across Mars Sky

21 hours ago, 12:29am CDT

Researchers Discover Rare Fossil of Winged Mammals from Dinosaur Age

Researchers Discover Fossils of Winged Mammals from Dinosaur Age

1 day ago, 1:08pm CDT

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Tips for Safe Viewing

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Tips for Safe Viewing

1 day ago, 6:14am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Samsung Gear Sport is its Next Fitness Watch

Samsung Gear Sport is its Next Fitness Watch

7 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

Overwatch Finally Adds Free-For-All Deathmatch Mode

Overwatch Finally Adds Free-For-All Deathmatch Mode

7 hours ago, 2:13pm CDT

Tesla Bonds Raised to $1.8 Billion for Model 3 Production

Tesla Bonds Raised to $1.8 Billion for Model 3 Production

7 hours ago, 2:04pm CDT

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

First Store Announced SNES Classic Sales Event

9 hours ago, 12:46pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook