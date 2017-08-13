 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Target Stores According To New Weekly Ad

Posted: Aug 13 2017, 2:44am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad
Target restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch at stores Sunday.

We have seen increased numbers of Target stores with Nintendo Switch stock starting mid last week. Now we know why. Target has advertised the Nintendo Switch again in the new weekly ad, valid starting today August 13.

Quantities will be limited, and the availability varies by store. Target also did not mention a specific sales date. This means Target stores could restock the Nintendo Switch all week. 

To find your local Target store, visit target.com. Customers can try to call stores to ask about the availability of the Nintendo Switch, but it's recommended to visit the stores when they open in the morning to check first hand.

Target advertised the Nintendo Switch the last time about a month ago. Besides Target stores, the only other options to purchase a Nintendo Switch today is through a Nintendo Switch bundle at GameStop or from a reseller on Amazon.com or eBay. The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch console have dropped considerably during the Summer. 

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings. The Nintendo Switch bundles at GameStop.com start at $399.99, but only the $445.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Adventure bundle ships today. All other packages ship in September.

To find the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news. Read also the latest about the availability of the SNES Classic, Nintendo's other hit console.

