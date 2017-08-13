Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

The new Best Buy weekly ad, valid starting today (08/13) advertises the Nintendo Switch console for $299.99. The available quantities are limited. Customers in Michigan and Ohio can find at least three Nintendo Switch consoles in stock at each store. I assume this is required by state law.

To find your local Best Buy store visit bestbuy.com. Turns out Sunday, August 13, is a great day to buy a Nintendo Switch. Besides Best Buy, Target also advertised the Nintendo Switch in their new weekly ad.

Heading out Sunday morning to your local mall should score you a Nintendo Switch. If you rather stay home, GameStop is selling a Nintendo Switch bundle that is shipping now within 24 hours online.

Other newly listed Nintendo Switch bundles at GameStop ship in September. Other options to purchase a Nintendo Switch today is through a Nintendo Switch bundle at GameStop or from a reseller on Amazon.com or eBay. The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch console have dropped considerably during the Summer.

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings. The Nintendo Switch bundles at GameStop.com start at $399.99, but only the $445.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Adventure bundle ships today. All other packages ship in September.

To find the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not raised the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook hints towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news. Read also the latest about the availability of the SNES Classic, Nintendo's other hit console.