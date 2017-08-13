 
 

100 Year Old Fruitcake Found In Antarctica Is Still Fresh Enough To Eat

Posted: Aug 13 2017, 3:34am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

100 Year Old Fruitcake Found in Antarctica is Still Fresh Enough to Eat
Fruit cake found at Cape Adare hut. Credit: Antarctic Heritage Trust
 

A perfectly preserved fruitcake has been discovered in the coldest place on Earth

Researchers have found a remarkably well-preserved fruitcake that remained buried in Antarctica for more than a century. It's wrapped in a paper and encased in an iron tin. Surprisingly, the fruitcake is not smelly and decomposed. It is still in an excellent condition and looks almost edible, suggesting that fruitcakes have a much longer shelf life than expected.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Researchers believe that the perfectly preserved cake was likely taken to Antarctica by British explorer Robert Falcon Scott during his 1910-1913 expedition. It was made by the British company Huntley & Palmers that was once the world’s largest biscuit factory.

The cake is among several artifacts recovered from the remote Cape Adar hut in East Antartica, which was built in 1899 by Norwegian explorer Carsten Borchgrevink and his team. It was later used by Captain Scott’s team in 1911. Captain Scott and his four-member team died in 1912 while returning to their base – Terra Nova hut on Cape Evans

The hut was abandoned for many decades before New Zealand-based Antarctic Heritage Trust researchers took shelter in it. The team has been finding artifacts in the hut since May 2016. So far more than 1500 artifacts have been recovered including the cake.

Although fruitcake tin is rusty and looks in a bad condition, the cake itself is good to eat.

“With just two weeks to go on the conservation of the Cape Adare artifacts, finding such a perfectly preserved fruitcake in amongst the last handful of unidentified and severely corroded tins was quite a surprise. It’s an ideal high-energy food for Antarctic conditions, and is still a favorite item on modern trips to the Ice.” Program Manager-Artefacts Lizzie Meek said.

Captain Scott’s Terra Nova expedition is marked by the constructions of buildings in Antarctica and they were the very first building on the continent.

“The cake probably dates to the Cape Adare-based Northern Party of Scott's Terra Nova expedition ... as it has been documented that Scott took this particular brand of cake with him at that time.” Trust said in a statement.

The Trust is now planning to protect buildings at Cape Adare site and all of the restored items will be returned to the original location following conservation.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Latest Science News

This Dinosaur is the Largest to Ever Walk the Earth

This Dinosaur is the Largest to Ever Walk the Earth

6 hours ago

Goldfish Make Alcohol to Survive in Icy Waters, Study Finds

Goldfish Make Alcohol to Survive in Icy Waters, Study Finds

18 hours ago, 10:34am CDT

Watch Clouds Drifting Across Mars Sky

Watch Clouds Drift Across Mars Sky

1 day ago, 12:29am CDT

Researchers Discover Rare Fossil of Winged Mammals from Dinosaur Age

Researchers Discover Fossils of Winged Mammals from Dinosaur Age

1 day ago, 1:08pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

WowWee Fingerlings Robot Baby Monkeys Set to be the Hatchimals of Holidays 2017

WowWee Fingerlings Robot Baby Monkeys Set to be the Hatchimals of Holidays 2017

14 minutes ago

Elon Musk&#039;s Open AI Beats Best Dota 2 Players

Elon Musk's Open AI Beats Best Dota 2 Players

45 minutes ago

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook