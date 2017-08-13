Elon Musk's Open AI Beats Best Dota 2 Players

Google's AI AlphaGo excelled at the ancient game of Go, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup Open AI tackles today's games. Open AI beat the world's best Dota 2 players with their Dota bot - and this is just the beginning.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Open AI beat the best 1v1 players at the big Dota tournament called the International. Over the past week, the Open AI Dota bot was undefeated against many top professionals including SumaiL (top 1v1 player in the world) and Arteezy (top overall player in the world).

Dota 1v1 is a complex game with hidden information. Agents must learn to plan, attack, trick, and deceive their opponents. The correlation between player skill and actions-per-minute is not strong, and in fact, the AI’s actions-per-minute is comparable to that of an average human player.

Open AI's bot used self-learning to achieve top player skills. The bot played against itself over and over again. Over time the bot learned to predict moves, developing what humans would call intuition.

The next steps for Open AI are to create a team of Dota 2 bots which can compete and collaborate with the top human teams. Open AI published a video about the Dota 2 AI you can watch below.