WowWee Fingerlings Robot Baby Monkeys Set to be the Hatchimals of Holidays 2017

The WowWee Fingerlings are an incredible robot toy for the low price of $14.99. Fingerlings have what it takes to become as sensationally hot as the Hatchimals during the Holiday shopping season. Watch the Fingerlings promo video at the end of this report and you will believe.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The little Fingerling baby monkeys cling to kids' fingers and go where they go. Fingerlings react to sound, motion and touch, make fun little monkey noises, and move in ways that will make kids squeal with delight.

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

As mentioned above, the incredible aspect of the Fingerlings is their below $15 prices. WoWee has announced the Fingerlings a the Toy Fair 2017 in February. Toy retailers have now begun to sell the little baby monkeys.

Amazon.com is currently sold out and only resellers are offering the six different Fingerlings for $20 and more. The Tracker has spotted the Fingerlings in stock at toysrus.com for the regular $14.99 prices.

The Tracker app has started to track the WowWee Fingerlings and you can get notifications when they are in stock online at the regular prices. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular products that users are tracking include the new Shopkins Cutie Cars, Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic.

You select the products you want from the list of hard to find items. The Tracker triggers a notification on your iPhone or Android smartphone as soon as the product you want is in stock at an online retailer. Tap the notification and you are ready to hit the buy button at amazon.com or other major online retailers.

With The Tracker app buying hard to find toys, video games, electronics, and other products is now easy and stress-free. Download the The Tracker app now for free.