 
 

WowWee Fingerlings Robot Baby Monkeys Set To Be The Hatchimals Of Holidays 2017

Posted: Aug 13 2017, 4:22am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

WowWee Fingerlings Robot Baby Monkeys Set to be the Hatchimals of Holidays 2017
 

Interactive monkeys from WowWee are on sale now.

The WowWee Fingerlings are an incredible robot toy for the low price of $14.99. Fingerlings have what it takes to become as sensationally hot as the Hatchimals during the Holiday shopping season. Watch the Fingerlings promo video at the end of this report and you will believe.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The little Fingerling baby monkeys cling to kids' fingers and go where they go. Fingerlings react to sound, motion and touch, make fun little monkey noises, and move in ways that will make kids squeal with delight. 

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

As mentioned above, the incredible aspect of the Fingerlings is their below $15 prices. WoWee has announced the Fingerlings a the Toy Fair 2017 in February. Toy retailers have now begun to sell the little baby monkeys.

Amazon.com is currently sold out and only resellers are offering the six different Fingerlings for $20 and more. The Tracker has spotted the Fingerlings in stock at toysrus.com for the regular $14.99 prices.

The Tracker app has started to track the WowWee Fingerlings and you can get notifications when they are in stock online at the regular prices. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular products that users are tracking include the new Shopkins Cutie CarsNintendo Switch and SNES Classic.

You select the products you want from the list of hard to find items. The Tracker triggers a notification on your iPhone or Android smartphone as soon as the product you want is in stock at an online retailer. Tap the notification and you are ready to hit the buy button at amazon.com or other major online retailers.

With The Tracker app buying hard to find toys, video games, electronics, and other products is now easy and stress-free. Download the The Tracker app now for free.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-13 04:20:17am

Offers

WowWee Fingerlings Baby Monkeys
Store: Walmart Price: $16 Availability: is out of Stock

WowWee Fingerlings Baby Monkeys
Store: Amazon Price: $16 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Holiday Gift Guide

Cutie Cars from Shopkins

Cutie Cars from Shopkins Start to Hit Retailers

1 day ago, 10:44am CDT

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

Jul 3 2017, 11:50am CDT

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Jun 22 2017, 3:50am CDT

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Feb 7 2017, 2:22pm CST

More Holiday Gift Guide Stories




Latest News

Elon Musk&#039;s Open AI Beats Best Dota 2 Players

Elon Musk's Open AI Beats Best Dota 2 Players

31 minutes ago

100 Year Old Fruitcake Found in Antarctica is Still Fresh Enough to Eat

100 Year Old Fruitcake Found in Antarctica is Still Fresh Enough to Eat

47 minutes ago

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook