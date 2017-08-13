 
 

All You Need To Know About The New Tesla Model 3

Posted: Aug 13 2017, 11:06am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

All you need to know about the new Tesla Model 3
 

  Here is everything cool about the car that you need to know:

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

• Starting with keys, the era of keys and car remotes has ended. Tesla Model 3 will use its owner’s Bluetooth to determine if the owner its owner is nearby, unlocking its door itself.

• Tesla Model 3 will be made available in six different colors including black, midnight silver metallic, silver metallic, pearl white multi-coat, red multi-coat, and deep blue metallic.

• The low-spec model will have the capacity of 220 miles on a single charge while the top-spec model will be able to roll for 310 miles on a single charge.

• The low-spec model of Tesla Model 3 will be priced at $35,000 excluding the tax, while the top-spec model will hit the market with a price tag of $44,000.

• Free access to Tesla’s Superchargers network will not be provided, unlike the case with Tesla Model S and Model X.

• The vehicle houses Autopilot 2.0 sensors which will be able to support fully-autonomous driving feature on upgrading the software.

• No knobs, no buttons, no sliders will be seen in Tesla Model 3, everything will be controlled via a 15” tablet placed on the dashboard.

• Tesla Model 3 features an all-glass roof too.

• Pre-ordering at this point would mean that the delivery will be made during the middle months of 2018.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

45 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leaked – front revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leaked – front revealed

49 minutes ago

SNES Classic Mini Available in UK on Gumtree and soon at Argos

SNES Classic Mini Available in UK on Gumtree and soon at Argos

52 minutes ago

Big Nintendo Switch Day: Target, Best Buy and GameStop Have the Nintendo Switch in Stock

Big Nintendo Switch Day: Target, Best Buy and GameStop Have the Nintendo Switch in Stock

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New useful Jailbreak tweaks for iOS 10.2

New useful Jailbreak tweaks for iOS 10.2

41 minutes ago

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

45 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leaked – front revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leaked – front revealed

49 minutes ago

SNES Classic Mini Available in UK on Gumtree and soon at Argos

SNES Classic Mini Available in UK on Gumtree and soon at Argos

52 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook