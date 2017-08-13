All you need to know about the new Tesla Model 3

Here is everything cool about the car that you need to know:

• Starting with keys, the era of keys and car remotes has ended. Tesla Model 3 will use its owner’s Bluetooth to determine if the owner its owner is nearby, unlocking its door itself.

• Tesla Model 3 will be made available in six different colors including black, midnight silver metallic, silver metallic, pearl white multi-coat, red multi-coat, and deep blue metallic.

• The low-spec model will have the capacity of 220 miles on a single charge while the top-spec model will be able to roll for 310 miles on a single charge.

• The low-spec model of Tesla Model 3 will be priced at $35,000 excluding the tax, while the top-spec model will hit the market with a price tag of $44,000.

• Free access to Tesla’s Superchargers network will not be provided, unlike the case with Tesla Model S and Model X.

• The vehicle houses Autopilot 2.0 sensors which will be able to support fully-autonomous driving feature on upgrading the software.

• No knobs, no buttons, no sliders will be seen in Tesla Model 3, everything will be controlled via a 15” tablet placed on the dashboard.

• Tesla Model 3 features an all-glass roof too.

• Pre-ordering at this point would mean that the delivery will be made during the middle months of 2018.