Leaked Box Documentation confirms the final design of Apple iPhone 8

iPhone 8 is the center of attention right now, and it is no surprise that every eye and every leakster in the industry is trying to uncover something related to the upcoming flagship which is destined to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

This latest leak to surface the community isn’t an alleged image of an iPhone 8 prototype, nor an official render, instead, it is a part of the documentation which will be shipped in iPhone 8’s box.

The document leaked portrays the method of inserting a SIM card to the new smartphone, but what this graphical representation has done, is that it revealed what iPhone 8 will look like.

This is purely plausible too, this is no news that all of the recent iPhone models were had this piece of documentation in the box which showed how a SIM card is inserted in the respective iPhone mode.

Another notice-worthy thing about the leak is that the image looks widely similar to the one that we saw coming out of the box of iPhone 7, the only difference being that this one is portraying the method on iPhone 8.

There is no way of knowing whether this leak – originating from a Chinese social networking website – is legit or not, but being so close to the launch of the device, it makes us wonder, doesn’t it?