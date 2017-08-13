 
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders Leaked – Front Revealed

  23rd of August is the date that most of us are expecting Galaxy Note 8 to be released on by Samsung. No matter when the device is released, countless rumors and leaks will keep coming in, just like the most recent leaked renders of Galaxy Note 8 that reveal the front of the upcoming device.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

All three renders show that the bezels of the phablet’s front are black, and all three have different wallpapers on the background.

It may seem that different hues might be in play, but just like in the company’s flagships released earlier, the bezels will be black no matter.

A very famous Chinese leakster has claimed that these images are authentic and do portray the Galaxy Note 8 as it is meant to be designed.

The curves of the device’s display panels are less pronounced than the ones we see in Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Expect Galaxy Note 8 to be powered by the same Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipsets, 6GB of RAM modules, a rumored 12MP main camera, and a 3,300mAh Li-Po battery.

This story may contain affiliate links.

