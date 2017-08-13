Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

Many call it 8, while many call it 9, but in the latest report, the long-awaited Nokia flagship will be known officially as Nokia 8, and is probably going to be launched this July.

This Nokia 8 is the very model that has been surfacing in news lately, like the FCC certification that was awarded, bench test results on Antutu and GeekBench, and more. According to this report, blue, steel, gold-blue, and gold-copper color schemes will be available.

Most of the rumors we have received suggest that the device will be powered by none other than the notorious Snapdragon 835 chipset by Qualcomm.

The display panel of the device is a 5.3-inch QHD panel, a duet of 13MP cameras at the rear, 4GB of RAM, and an internal storage of 64 GB.

All of this has been accumulated from this report and rumors from the most reliable sources only.