 
 

New Useful Jailbreak Tweaks For IOS 10.2

Posted: Aug 13 2017, 11:26am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

New useful Jailbreak tweaks for iOS 10.2
 

The time has arrived, when we wrap up our findings about new jailbreak tweaks that are immensely useful, and presented it to you.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

If you have a jailbroken iPhone running on iOS 10.2, you have to try these jailbreak tweaks to make your experience better and more customizable.

AppSwitchCurrent:

This tweak will direct the multitasking window to select the current application instead of grabbing the previously-used application.

DummyPass:

DummyPass is an amazing free tweak everyone should have if they are constantly annoyed by co-workers, or family members peeking when you type the password. DummyPass shuffles the numbers on the number pad on Lock Screen, but the original numbers do not move.

NCLink10:

This tweak will create groups of notifications that are of the same application, tidying up your notification panel by a great scale.

GIFRoll:

iOS 11 will be featuring support to convert photos into GIFs. GIFRoll tweak allows you get that feature in your current iOS device.

ControlCenterXI:

For just $1.50, the lovely iOS 11 Control Center experience is brought to your current device by this tweak.

HomeSwitcher:

HomeSwitcher directs the multitasking window switcher to always open to the Home Screen.

NotificationTester:

NotificationTester is a great and helpful tweak that will allow you to send dummy notifications to your notification panel so that you can see how the notifications will look after applying certain themes.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Best Buy Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Apple

Leaked Box Documentation confirms the final design of Apple iPhone 8

Leaked Box Documentation confirms the final design of Apple iPhone 8

13 minutes ago

Is The iPhone 8’s Facial Recognition Tech Doomed Be Hacked?

Is The iPhone 8’s Facial Recognition Tech Doomed Be Hacked?

1 day ago, 12:43pm CDT

iPhone 8 has a Notch and Bunny Ears

iPhone 8 has a Notch and Bunny Ears

2 days ago, 9:19am CDT

HomePod firmware Leak tips iPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

HomePod firmware Leak tips iPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

2 days ago, 7:23am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

4 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leaked – front revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 renders leaked – front revealed

8 minutes ago

SNES Classic Mini Available in UK on Gumtree and soon at Argos

SNES Classic Mini Available in UK on Gumtree and soon at Argos

12 minutes ago

Leaked Box Documentation confirms the final design of Apple iPhone 8

Leaked Box Documentation confirms the final design of Apple iPhone 8

13 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook