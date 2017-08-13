New useful Jailbreak tweaks for iOS 10.2

The time has arrived, when we wrap up our findings about new jailbreak tweaks that are immensely useful, and presented it to you.

If you have a jailbroken iPhone running on iOS 10.2, you have to try these jailbreak tweaks to make your experience better and more customizable.

AppSwitchCurrent:

This tweak will direct the multitasking window to select the current application instead of grabbing the previously-used application.

DummyPass:

DummyPass is an amazing free tweak everyone should have if they are constantly annoyed by co-workers, or family members peeking when you type the password. DummyPass shuffles the numbers on the number pad on Lock Screen, but the original numbers do not move.

NCLink10:

This tweak will create groups of notifications that are of the same application, tidying up your notification panel by a great scale.

GIFRoll:

iOS 11 will be featuring support to convert photos into GIFs. GIFRoll tweak allows you get that feature in your current iOS device.

ControlCenterXI:

For just $1.50, the lovely iOS 11 Control Center experience is brought to your current device by this tweak.

HomeSwitcher:

HomeSwitcher directs the multitasking window switcher to always open to the Home Screen.

NotificationTester:

NotificationTester is a great and helpful tweak that will allow you to send dummy notifications to your notification panel so that you can see how the notifications will look after applying certain themes.