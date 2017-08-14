SNES Classic Mini Available for Pre-order in New Zealand

The SNES Classic can be pre-ordered again at New Zealand's JB Hi-Fi. A lot of American Nintendo fans also want a "PAL" version of the SNES Classic, but JB Hi-Fi is not shipping the SNES Classic to the United States.

We tested to pre-order the SNES Classic Mini at jbhifi.co.nz, but the United States is not an allowed shipping destination. The store accepted international shipping destinations a couple of days ago. The store confirmed to US customers to honor the orders.

This option to score a "PAL" version of the SNES Classic is gone unless you have relatives or friends in New Zealand. The SNES Classic Mini is pricey in New Zealand at about USD 102, plus shipping. We managed to place a pre-order for a European SNES Classic on the day of the announcement at amazon UK. We will give the SNES Classic Mini away to our readers as soon as it arrives at our offices.

The priority should though be to get your hands on a US SNES Classic Edition in the upcoming SNES Classic pre-order in the US. On August 1, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August. To know when more pre-order options open up, we recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The Nintendo Store in New York confirmed to sell the SNES Classic Edition on September 29, starting at 9 am. Besides the Nintendo Store, it's expected that the Nintendo Switch will be available at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and ToysRUs stores on release day. Amazon is also expected to sell the SNES Classic on release day.

Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition will be released on September 29. The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the 90s Super NES console. Nintendo selected 21 games that are pre-installed on the SNES Classic including the never-released Starfox 2.

On paper, the SNES Classic is going to be much easier to purchase than the NES Classic. There is just way more time to find one before the Holidays. Nintendo also promised a much higher number of units. The fact that Nintendo officially announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order means extensive inventory.

The NES Classic pre-order stock was insufficient and not officially announced. The SNES Classic will be increasingly harder to find closer to the Holidays. Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic consoles worldwide. We estimate based on a leak, that Nintendo is doubling the production of the SNES Classic to 4.6 million to satisfy the global demand for the 16-bit retro console coming in hot from the 90s.

The SNES Classic Edition is one of the hottest products of 2017. To keep up with everything SNES Classic, read the latest SNES Classic news and availability updates.