Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

GameStop has offered Nintendo Switch bundles all of August. The first batch with an August 18 shipping date has now completely sold out. The new set of four Nintendo Switch packages ship by September 1 from gamestop.com.

This shipping time frame is quite far out. It's a sign that Nintendo is stock-piling the Nintendo Switch for fall. Just imagine that the current supply of Nintendo Switch console is what Nintendo would supply in November and December. There would be riots on the streets.

The new Nintendo Switch bundles from GameStop start at $399.99. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Minecraft Fan Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), the Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle Light - by ThinkGeek, the Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger - by ThinkGeek, and the Minecraft Foam Iron Pickaxe.

The $419.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Zelda Fan Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), Nintendo Switch Zelda Play and Protect Skins, and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game).

The $424.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Mario Kart Fan Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, Nintendo Switch Starter Kit - Mario Edition, and Snipperclips (Digital Game).

The $464.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Bundle includes The Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2, Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Hybrid Cover Case - Only at GameStop, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack.

Find all available Nintendo Switch bundles on gamestop.com. Reseller offers on amazon have come down recently to about $370. The premiums prospectors charged for Nintendo Switch consoles have been well over $100 earlier this year.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The Tracker alerted users to limited Nintendo Switch sales at walmart.com last week.