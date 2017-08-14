 
 

Android O Release Is On Total Solar Eclipse Day

Google is reportedly releasing Android O on August 21.

The Great American Solar Eclipse will take place on August 21. Google is reportedly adopting this once in a century event for the release of Android O. The reveal of the Android O name is supposed to be some sort of spectacle, according to David Ruddock.

The likely name for Android O is Oreo. Google is expected to have hooked up with cookie brand Oreo for the announcement. Oreo is known for creative social media activities. The Oreo Super Bowl outage Tweet in 2013 has become legendary. The brand is for sure open for any kinds of cross brand promotion with Android, tied to the total solar eclipse.

The dark disc of the solar eclipse is a nice reference for an Oreo cookie as well. The solar eclipse, which can be seen across the Nation is going to be huge. Google needs to do something big to actually get through with their message on that day.

Google released the fourth Android O beta on July 24, which is the final version before the release. The new Android release brings several new features including picture-in-picture, notification dots, auto fill with Google and smart text selection. Apps are also supposed to run faster on Android O, as Google optimized concurrent compacting garbage collection, code locality, and more. 

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks any part of the sun. On Monday, August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse can be seen across all of North America. This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will be viewable across the continental United States. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting 2 to 3 hours.

Crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina over the course of an hour and a half, 14 states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day. The eclipse enters the U.S. at 10:15 a.m. PDT off the coast of Oregon and leaves U.S. shores at approximately 2:50 p.m. EDT in South Carolina.

To observe the Great American solar eclipse you need special solar glasses or solar binos

