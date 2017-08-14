 
 

Foxconn Leak Claims "Blush Gold" As IPhone 8 Color

Posted: Aug 14 2017, 7:23am CDT

 

Blush Gold is more copper than current iPhone gold color

Some of the latest iPhone 8 rumors making the rounds have claimed that the smartphone will be offered in three colors including the traditional black and white. That third color was a champagne gold color that was said to look more like copper than the rose gold iPhone models that are available now. This week a new leak has turned up and it comes from a claimed Foxconn insider reports MacRumors.

This insider claims that the internal codename for the iPhone 8 in the new gold color is "Blush Gold." The leak comes by way of Benjamin Geskin reports MacRumors. The leak also claims that the Blush Gold color will only come in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities.

It would be surprising to see the gold color not be offered in 256B version. Capacities are through to be 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Lots of iPhoen 8 rumors are flowing currently. The latest round of rumors suggests that the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and 7S Plus will all land at the same time. Earlier rumors had suggested that the iPhone 8 might be delayed and come at a later date.

The numerous leaked images and videos of the smartphone suggest that the iPhone 8 will have a nearly bezel-free design. However, the leaks do suggest that the smartphones will have a notch at the top of the screen where the speaker and sensors will live. Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 8 will be over $1,000.

