 
 

OnePlus 3 And OnePlus 3T Android Updates End After Android O

Posted: Aug 14 2017, 7:35am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 14 2017, 7:37am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Updates End After Android O
Image via Trusted Reviews
 

Devices will still get security patches

If you are an owner of the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T smartphones we have some good news and bad. The good news is that the Chinese smartphone maker will be updating the phone to Android O when it launches. The bad news is that Android O will be the last update for the smartphone.

If you want to use OnePlus devices and have updates after Android O, you need to pick up the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Word of the last update for the 3 and 3T comes from Oliver Z, OnePlus head of production reports <a href="http://www.trustedreviews.com/news/android-o-will-last-major-update-oneplus-33t-3259057">TrustedReviews</a>.

While no new Android version updates will be offered after Android O, the devices will still get security patches. Oliver Z said in an interview, "Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates."

This news won't make 3T owners happy considering that device hasn't been out a year yet. Andorid O is expected to launch August 21, but it's unclear when the update will land for sure or when OnePlus users might get the update.

