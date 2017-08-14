Nintendo Hosts Panel at PAX West 2017

Nintendo will attend the PAX West 2017 next month. There will be special 1-hour Nintendo panel at PAX West on Saturday, September 2nd, 10 am local time at the Hydra theatre. Nintendo has not revealed any specifics about the PAX panel. Nintendo might reveal new indie games for the Nintendo Switch at the panel.

The PAX West 2017 will kick off on September 1 in Seattle. Penny Arcade organized the first PAX back in 2004. The show focuses on the gaming community and the culture around it. The show is not just offering fans hands on gaming experiences and presentations but also lots of live music. See the complete PAX West 2017 schedule here. Tickets to PAX West have already sold out.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. GameStop has listed new Nintendo Switch bundles that ship by September 1st. Other options to purchase a Nintendo Switch today are from a reseller on Amazon.com or eBay. The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch console have dropped considerably during the Summer.

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now, and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not raised the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook hints towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news. Read also the latest about the availability of the SNES Classic, Nintendo's other hit console.