New Nintendo Switch Game Releases Include Sonic Mania and Troll and I

Sonic Mania will be released on Switch, Xbox One and Sony PS4 on Tuesday, August 15. The $19.99 retro game brings back Sonic the hedgehog and other familiar characters in HD and 60fps. Sonic Mania will be a hot selling game. The Collector's Editions are all sold out on amazon.com.

Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team.

The second game that will be available on the Switch this week is Troll and I. The game is getting "trolled" on Reddit in this thread titled "PSA: Troll and I is coming out on Switch, do not buy. It has been deemed one of the worst games of all times by multiple reviewers." That's a tough start for a new game.

The $29.99 Troll and I game is about a teenage boy named Otto. He is forced to flee his home after a band of brutal hunters rips through his village in search of a mythical creature rumored to inhabit the forest. Now on the run for his life, Otto inadvertently finds and befriends the elusive creature being sought by the hunters. Thus begins the perilous adventure of Troll and Otto.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but it has been easier to find in the past days. GameStop has listed new Nintendo Switch bundles that ship by September 1st. Other options to purchase a Nintendo Switch today are from a reseller on Amazon.com or eBay. The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch console have dropped considerably during the Summer.

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings.

To find the single $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs, and GameStop.

