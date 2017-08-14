All-New Fire HD for Kids Tablet Deals Available at Amazon Today

The All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB and Blue Kid-Proof Case is on sale for 23% off the regular price. Amazon customers pay today only $99.99 for this tablet, instead of $129.99, on amazon.com.

Also on sale is the smaller All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB and Blue Kid-Proof Case. Amazon cuts the price by $20 to $79.99.

These full featured tablets offer parental control and special content for kids. The web browsing experience keeps out the inappropriate content by using Common Sense Media’s and our own expertise to curate over 56,000 websites, videos, and YouTube videos. The 2-year worry-free guarantee includes coverage for anything that happens to your Fire tablet. Amazon is replacing damaged tablets it for free.

