 
 

All-New Fire HD For Kids Tablet Deals Available At Amazon Today

Posted: Aug 14 2017, 8:38am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

All-New Fire HD for Kids Tablet Deals Available at Amazon Today
 

Amazon offers deals on the new Fire tablets for kids.

The All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB and Blue Kid-Proof Case is on sale for 23% off the regular price. Amazon customers pay today only $99.99 for this tablet, instead of $129.99, on amazon.com.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Also on sale is the smaller All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB and Blue Kid-Proof Case. Amazon cuts the price by $20 to $79.99.

These full featured tablets offer parental control and special content for kids. The web browsing experience keeps out the inappropriate content by using Common Sense Media’s and our own expertise to curate over 56,000 websites, videos, and YouTube videos. The 2-year worry-free guarantee includes coverage for anything that happens to your Fire tablet. Amazon is replacing damaged tablets it for free.

Find all Amazon deals featured today on the Amazon Deals homepage.

To get help to purchase hard to find items online such as the SNES Classic in the Nintendo Switch, download the The Tracker app now. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

17 minutes ago

New Nintendo Switch Game Releases Include Sonic Mania and Troll and I

New Nintendo Switch Game Releases Include Sonic Mania and Troll and I

30 minutes ago

Nintendo Hosts Panel at PAX West 2017

Nintendo Hosts Panel at PAX West 2017

49 minutes ago

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Updates End After Android O

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Updates End After Android O

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

17 minutes ago

New Nintendo Switch Game Releases Include Sonic Mania and Troll and I

New Nintendo Switch Game Releases Include Sonic Mania and Troll and I

30 minutes ago

Nintendo Hosts Panel at PAX West 2017

Nintendo Hosts Panel at PAX West 2017

49 minutes ago

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Updates End After Android O

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Updates End After Android O

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook