Lenovo VR Headset is Called Mirage

The Lenovo VR headset with augmented reality capability will be branded as Lenovo Mirage. The trademark application has surfaced in the UPSTO database reports LetsGoDigital. A Dutch blog had spotted Lenovo's trademark entry first.

The Lenovo VR headset for Windows 10 is part of the lower-cost VR headsets Microsoft announced earlier this year. The Lenovo Mirage VR headset comes with two front-facing stereo cameras, enabling users to use the headset for mixed reality applications. The Microsoft store is currently selling the similar Acer Mixed Reality headset to developers for $299.99.

The broader availability of the new generation of VR headsets for Windows 10 is expected to start soon. Oculus is reacting to the upcoming competition with a big sale. The Oculus Rift and controller bundle is on sale for $399.