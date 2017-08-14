 
 

New Sonic Mania Launch Trailer Released

Sonic Mania will be released tomorrow.

The makers behind Sonic Mania just released a new launch trailer on Youtube. Sonic Mania will be released on August 15 on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Sony PS4. Watch the trailer below.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The $19.99 retro game brings back Sonic the hedgehog and other familiar characters in HD and 60fps. Sonic Mania will be a hot selling game. The Collector's Editions are all sold out on amazon.com.

Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. 

The trailer is animated and Directed by Tyson Hesse, featuring custom music by Hyper Potions.

This story may contain affiliate links.

