Posted: Aug 15 2017, 3:39am CDT

 

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch
Myriad publishers of the Nintendo Switch are facing the crucial decision of whether to support the platform in the future or not. There are others that don’t question the status quo though.

Take Bandai Namco, a Japanese publisher which had vowed to lend complete backing to Nintendo Switch in the times which are yet to come. It its most recent financial report, it had made mention of its sincere intention to support the Switch through thick and thin.   

Many titles are going to arrive on the console courtesy of Bandai Namco. Two of these have been declared at present. One of these is One Piece Unlimited World Red and the other one is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Both these games are to be found on other portals as well. Not all publishers will show such leniency though. EA is one of them. It is closely observing how FIFA 18 will do and will decide on the stance it will take after seeing its progress on the Nintendo Switch.

According to a statement from the company, it is waiting and seeing how FIFA proceeds on the platform. Resources are scarce and the numbers will have to be taken into consideration. 

