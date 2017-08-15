 
 

Re:Legend Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Aug 15 2017, 3:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

JRPG Re:Legend to Arrive on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Re:Legend comes courtesy of Magnus Games. It is a farming and monster-culture JRPG. This game is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A Kickstarter campaign for this game was begun and it has so far exceeded the required funds that were the goal of the whole effort.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Over $338,567 has been raised on Kickstarter and ten days are still left at the end of the funding drive. Two objectives still remain unfulfilled though.

Among the features that have been incorporated in the game so far are: voice acting, novel dudes and dudettes, radical custom-made homes, a spanking new player store, live orchestra acoustics and lots of other cool funky stuff.    

There are other games which include among their ranks: Rune Factory, Digimon World, Monster Ranch and Fantasy Life. Re:Legend is in the pipeline for the designated platforms so far.

The Kickstarter campaign for Re: Legend has stretch goals among the details. There is a secret and concealed legendary Magnus and an undersea biome as well.

Re:Legend has been way up there with the other games such as Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. In it you will come across avatars, farming, mining, fishing, crafting and various other instrumentalities. You also get to domesticate creatures known as “Magnus”. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

16 minutes ago

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

11 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

13 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-orders Placed by Americans at Amazon UK Get Canceled

SNES Classic Pre-orders Placed by Americans at Amazon UK Get Canceled

13 hours ago, 2:37pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

16 minutes ago

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

11 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

Nokia to launch Nokia 8 flagship In August

13 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-orders Placed by Americans at Amazon UK Get Canceled

SNES Classic Pre-orders Placed by Americans at Amazon UK Get Canceled

13 hours ago, 2:37pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook