Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

Re:Legend comes courtesy of Magnus Games. It is a farming and monster-culture JRPG. This game is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A Kickstarter campaign for this game was begun and it has so far exceeded the required funds that were the goal of the whole effort.

Over $338,567 has been raised on Kickstarter and ten days are still left at the end of the funding drive. Two objectives still remain unfulfilled though.

Among the features that have been incorporated in the game so far are: voice acting, novel dudes and dudettes, radical custom-made homes, a spanking new player store, live orchestra acoustics and lots of other cool funky stuff.

There are other games which include among their ranks: Rune Factory, Digimon World, Monster Ranch and Fantasy Life. Re:Legend is in the pipeline for the designated platforms so far.

The Kickstarter campaign for Re: Legend has stretch goals among the details. There is a secret and concealed legendary Magnus and an undersea biome as well.

Re:Legend has been way up there with the other games such as Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. In it you will come across avatars, farming, mining, fishing, crafting and various other instrumentalities. You also get to domesticate creatures known as “Magnus”.